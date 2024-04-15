Short Interest in Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Grows By 27.8%

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.0 days.
Datatec Stock Performance
Datatec stock remained flat at $3.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. Datatec has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.
Datatec Company Profile
