Short Interest in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Rises By 33.3%

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ DEMZ opened at $32.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.04. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70.

The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.

