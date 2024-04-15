Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Rises By 9.1%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 339.4 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DPZUF remained flat at $28.08 on Monday. 27 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.43.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.