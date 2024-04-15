Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Rises By 9.1%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 339.4 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of DPZUF remained flat at $28.08 on Monday. 27 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.43.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
