Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF) Rises By 27.9%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of ESLOF stock traded down 2.24 on Monday, hitting 214.60. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of 166.75 and a fifty-two week high of 234.37.
About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.