Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF) Rises By 27.9%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ESLOF stock traded down 2.24 on Monday, hitting 214.60. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of 166.75 and a fifty-two week high of 234.37.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

