Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Increases By 26.5%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

NASDAQ GGAL traded down $1.46 on Monday, hitting $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 945,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,338. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 865.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 391.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.