Short Interest in Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Drops By 10.0%

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.

Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Performance

Shares of HXGCF opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Get Hexagon Composites ASA alerts:

Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems in Norway, Europe, North America, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, Hexagon Digital Wave, and Hexagon Purus.

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.