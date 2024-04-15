Short Interest in Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Drops By 10.0%

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.
Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Performance
Shares of HXGCF opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.50.
Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile
