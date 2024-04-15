Short Interest in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Increases By 9.1%

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICC

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICC stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.08% of ICC as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICC Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICCH remained flat at $16.00 during trading hours on Monday. 1,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.24. ICC has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $18.54.

About ICC

ICC ( NASDAQ:ICCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.12 million during the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

