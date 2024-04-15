Short Interest in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expands By 9.6%

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the March 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.31. 202,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.95. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -15.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

