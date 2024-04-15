Short Interest in Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Grows By 30.3%

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Kerry Properties Stock Performance

Kerry Properties stock remained flat at $1.84 during midday trading on Monday. Kerry Properties has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.

Kerry Properties Company Profile

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

