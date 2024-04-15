Short Interest in Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Expands By 25.7%

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Down 0.9 %

Kumba Iron Ore stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.52. 4,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,692. Kumba Iron Ore has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38.

Kumba Iron Ore Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

