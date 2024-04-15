Short Interest in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Declines By 10.1%

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,604,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 34.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kyndryl by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $20.46 on Monday. Kyndryl has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KD shares. Susquehanna raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kyndryl

About Kyndryl

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.