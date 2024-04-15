Short Interest in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Drops By 9.5%

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 9,670,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAAC. Scotiabank raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:LAAC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.23. 480,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,135. The company has a market cap of $840.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.81. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $8.79.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at $32,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at $22,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at $15,763,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth about $15,303,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth about $6,877,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.