Short Interest in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Drops By 17.2%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,500 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 420,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LOMA opened at $7.26 on Monday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $847.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
Analyst Ratings Changes
LOMA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, April 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.