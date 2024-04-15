Short Interest in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Drops By 17.2%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,500 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 420,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOMA opened at $7.26 on Monday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $847.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

LOMA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.