Short Interest in Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Expands By 21.8%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.2 days.

Mapfre Price Performance

Shares of MPFRF remained flat at $2.51 during trading hours on Monday. Mapfre has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26.

About Mapfre

Mapfre, SA engages in insurance, finance, securities, investment, and services business worldwide. The company offers life and non-life; health; accident; property and casualty protection comprising automobile and homeowner insurance, personal third-party liability and asset insurance, etc.; savings and investment; retirement; burial; travel; and leisure insurance solutions.

