Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Increases By 32.0%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,442,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 2,608,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 382.4 days.
Nestlé Stock Performance
Nestlé stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.15. 5,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,238. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average is $110.61. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $100.95 and a 52 week high of $132.00.
Nestlé Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nestlé
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.