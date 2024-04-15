Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Increases By 32.0%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,442,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 2,608,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 382.4 days.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Nestlé stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.15. 5,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,238. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average is $110.61. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $100.95 and a 52 week high of $132.00.

Nestlé Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

Nestlé Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nestlé stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. ( OTCMKTS:NSRGF Free Report ) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

