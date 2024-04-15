Short Interest in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Grows By 22.8%

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 24.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

REG stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.92. 1,408,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.16. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

