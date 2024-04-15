Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Expands By 39.9%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the March 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Volkswagen Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of VWAPY opened at 13.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is 12.20. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of 10.37 and a fifty-two week high of 14.30.
About Volkswagen
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Volkswagen
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.