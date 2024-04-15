Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Expands By 39.9%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the March 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Volkswagen Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VWAPY opened at 13.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is 12.20. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of 10.37 and a fifty-two week high of 14.30.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

