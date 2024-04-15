Sierra Capital LLC Acquires 85 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $172.33. The company had a trading volume of 778,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,824. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

