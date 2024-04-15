Sierra Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 538.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.81. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $42.67.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

