Sierra Capital LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

EMXC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 447,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,219. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $47.76 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

