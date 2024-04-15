Sierra Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.67. 32,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,959. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $102.03.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

