Sierra Capital LLC Sells 119 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,687. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

