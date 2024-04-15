Sierra Capital LLC Sells 15,171 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,171 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.3 %

CG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 279,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

