SingularityNET Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $875.06 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $875.06 million and $218.39 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,520.73 or 1.00221404 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012534 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00092340 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,016,182.1533692 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.86678634 USD and is up 10.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $211,816,387.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

