Sippican Capital Advisors Acquires New Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

TRV stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.86. The company had a trading volume of 393,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,844. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.