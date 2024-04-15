Sippican Capital Advisors Boosts Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. DaVita makes up 1.3% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in DaVita were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $713,000. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $796,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE:DVA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.05. 170,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.05. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $141.54. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

