Sippican Capital Advisors Buys 219 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 1.6% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $2,109,120,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $58.51. 10,099,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,127,557. The company has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

