Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $67.07. 2,153,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,279,482. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.14. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

