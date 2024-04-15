Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.5% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,966,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,510,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $147.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

