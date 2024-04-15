Sippican Capital Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,922,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,382,000 after buying an additional 1,183,371 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 559.9% during the 4th quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 52,635 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $7,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,888. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.78 and a 200-day moving average of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $229.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.92.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

