Sippican Capital Advisors Invests $229,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.85.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,122. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.81. The company had a trading volume of 611,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.56 and its 200 day moving average is $158.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

