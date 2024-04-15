Sippican Capital Advisors Purchases 2,008 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Triumph Financial comprises approximately 2.2% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 77.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFIN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

In other Triumph Financial news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 12,820 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $928,552.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,511.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.00. 68,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,694. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $82.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

