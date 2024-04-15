Sippican Capital Advisors Takes Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Sippican Capital Advisors owned 0.14% of Bridgewater Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 44.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of BWB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.21. 20,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,128. The stock has a market cap of $310.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $14.43.

Insider Activity at Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 17.46%. Equities analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 15,687 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $205,656.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,221,671.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 15,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $205,656.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,221,671.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Johnson sold 12,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $146,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,012.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWB shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

