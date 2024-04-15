Sippican Capital Advisors Trims Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Select Medical were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,679,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,562,000 after buying an additional 61,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after acquiring an additional 762,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,505,000 after acquiring an additional 72,327 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,609,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,123,000 after purchasing an additional 230,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Select Medical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,866,000 after purchasing an additional 266,914 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.53. 240,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,178. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,689,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,021,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

