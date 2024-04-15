SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance
SRV.UN opened at C$14.68 on Monday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$13.33 and a 52-week high of C$17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.80.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SIR Royalty Income Fund
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Kraft Heinz Stock Comprehensive Analysis for 2024
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- NVIDIA Stock Analysis: Insights and Predictions for Investors
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 5 Small-Cap Energy Stocks Surged in Price and Volume on Friday
Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.