SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

SRV.UN opened at C$14.68 on Monday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$13.33 and a 52-week high of C$17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.80.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

