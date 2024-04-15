Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 2.0 %

SIX stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,841,000 after purchasing an additional 483,965 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,536,000 after purchasing an additional 668,986 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,734 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,156,000 after purchasing an additional 362,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

