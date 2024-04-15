Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.75.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SMAR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,755,000. Keenan Capital LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 1,200,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,570,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $1,919,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 234.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after buying an additional 244,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $3,762,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
