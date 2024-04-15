Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Up to $8.14

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $10.62. Snap One shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 539,297 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Snap One Trading Up 31.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $820.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $264.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. Research analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Snap One by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

