SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) & IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Head-To-Head Survey

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) and IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of SOBR Safe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of SOBR Safe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of IDW Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SOBR Safe has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOBR Safe -6,470.60% -207.13% -116.94% IDW Media -12.15% -17.74% -13.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares SOBR Safe and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SOBR Safe and IDW Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOBR Safe 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SOBR Safe and IDW Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOBR Safe $160,000.00 32.27 -$10.22 million N/A N/A IDW Media $26.71 million 0.24 -$4.93 million ($0.37) -1.05

IDW Media has higher revenue and earnings than SOBR Safe.

Summary

IDW Media beats SOBR Safe on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe, Inc., a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company offers SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification. Its SOBRSafe, a software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification solution have applications in probation management, fleet & facility, outpatient alcohol rehabilitation, and youth drivers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

