SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Hits $0.0202

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. SOLVE has a total market cap of $14.12 million and approximately $308,810.84 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,125,013 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

