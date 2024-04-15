SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Raised by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $529.94 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $558.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $531.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.76.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

