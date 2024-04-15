Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105.80 ($133.91) to GBX 9,960 ($126.06) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a hold rating and set a GBX 9,740 ($123.28) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,800 ($111.38) to GBX 9,800 ($124.03) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £101.50 ($128.46).

Shares of LON:SPX opened at GBX 9,505 ($120.30) on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 7,900 ($99.99) and a 52-week high of £118.45 ($149.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,817.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £102.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,640.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 114 ($1.44) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $46.00. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,425.70%.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of £105.27 ($133.24), for a total transaction of £69,478.20 ($87,935.96). Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

