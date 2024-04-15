Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 238,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Splash Beverage Group from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

SBEV opened at $0.33 on Monday. Splash Beverage Group has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.41.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 1,659.09% and a negative net margin of 119.37%. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Equities analysts expect that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

