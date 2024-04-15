Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 238,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Splash Beverage Group from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Splash Beverage Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group
Splash Beverage Group Price Performance
SBEV opened at $0.33 on Monday. Splash Beverage Group has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.41.
Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 1,659.09% and a negative net margin of 119.37%. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Equities analysts expect that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Splash Beverage Group Company Profile
Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Splash Beverage Group
- Stock Average Calculator
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.