Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Director Sells $1,778,849.55 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 47,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $1,778,849.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 604,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,745,607.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Squarespace Stock Performance
NYSE:SQSP opened at $36.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -731.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.51. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $37.89.
Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQSP. Robert W. Baird upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Squarespace from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.54.
About Squarespace
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
