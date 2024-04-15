Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Up 2.9%

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.75. 90,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 515,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STGW. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.12 million. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STGW. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,266,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at $12,842,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,256,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,128 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter valued at $10,541,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,467,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,239 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

