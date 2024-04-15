Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Short Interest Update

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 809,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $50,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,901.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Trading Down 1.6 %

SCS stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.99. 698,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Steelcase

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.