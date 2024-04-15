Stephen F. East Sells 1,500 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.86. 1,296,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $130.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.00 and its 200-day moving average is $97.85.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.11%.

TOL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

