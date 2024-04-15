Stephen F. East Sells 1,500 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Toll Brothers Stock Performance
Toll Brothers stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.86. 1,296,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $130.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.00 and its 200-day moving average is $97.85.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TOL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.
Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.
Toll Brothers Company Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
