Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $220.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s current price.

CLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.90.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,262. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.38 and a 200 day moving average of $173.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $204.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $114,248,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $66,014,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 270,009 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after purchasing an additional 182,622 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $20,325,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

