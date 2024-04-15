StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. Research analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.