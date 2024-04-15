StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Stock Performance
Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. Research analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
