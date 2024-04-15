StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Trading Up 0.5 %

ENGlobal stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.47. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal during the first quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two

